Meteor in the sky over Edmonton this morning
Did anyone else see the Meteor in the sky this morning? I'm just minding my own business working away in the studio and blue light just flashes in the window. I thought it was lightning... in February? It was just before 6:30!
Here are some of the videos/pictures people caught of it on twitter!
Anyone else see this? #yegtraffic #Yeg #yegwx pic.twitter.com/QP14Ib1Bju— Nick (@PNM_79) February 22, 2021
What was that? #yeg #meteorite #stars #fallingstar pic.twitter.com/drUgZXdYXX— Family Lines (@FamilyLines) February 22, 2021
February 22, 2021
Pretty cool!