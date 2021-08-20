Mike Richards Steps Down as Jeopardy Host Weeks after Scoring the Gig

Since the passing of Alex Trebek in early 2020, people have remembered him extremely fondly while looking back at his 36 years hosting the beloved gameshow.
So naturally many people were surprised to hear the news that studio exec Mike Richards would be taking his place as host of the show, especially since there was a vast search for talent that could take on hosting the show.
A lot of backlash ensued online criticizing his appointment to the beloved hosting role, and even MORE backlash has ensued since past comments have surfaced, some misogynistic, some insensitive remarks about houseless people, and past workplace conduct anecdotes have surfaced.
There you have it. Only about two weeks since they announced Richards is the new host of Jeopardy, and as of today Richards has stepped down from the role.
In a note to staff at Jeopardy, Richards wrote, “Over the past several days it has become clear that moving forward as a host would be too much of a distraction for our fans and not the right move for the show.”
There are now rumours that the actress and neuroscientist Mayim Bialik will be taking over the role as host, fingers crossed!
