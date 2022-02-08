iHeartRadio

Molson Releases Beer Infused Maple Syrup to Cheer on Team Canada

VIA : molsoncanadian

Molson is saying ‘Cheer on Team Canada’ at the Winter Games this year, and there’s no better way to do that than cheersing over a celebratory breakfast! 

 

The Molson Maple Beer Up is a beer infused Maple Syrup… and yes it’s Canada’s beer doing the most Canadian thing ever. Not only is this just a cool thing to try, it’s actually helping out Canadian Athletes at this year's Winter Games. You can enter online to win one of these bad boys!

 

Take a look! - @mariah.mae 

 

 

