Molson Releases Beer Infused Maple Syrup to Cheer on Team Canada
Molson is saying ‘Cheer on Team Canada’ at the Winter Games this year, and there’s no better way to do that than cheersing over a celebratory breakfast!
The Molson Maple Beer Up is a beer infused Maple Syrup… and yes it’s Canada’s beer doing the most Canadian thing ever. Not only is this just a cool thing to try, it’s actually helping out Canadian Athletes at this year's Winter Games. You can enter online to win one of these bad boys!
Take a look! - @mariah.mae
🇨🇦 Enter today for a chance to win Molson Maple Beerup: https://t.co/SLQpa6i9ew pic.twitter.com/JIticGixx9— Molson Canadian (@Molson_Canadian) February 4, 2022