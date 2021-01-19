iHeartRadio

Monkey Tail Beard the facial hair trend of 2021

From Instagram Users: @sortadandy @chadwickenterprises @shmillion

I mean I’m in to guys that look like lumberjacks but… I don’t know about this one! I'm undecided! Men are posting pics to social media trimming their beards in to the shape of Monkey Tails.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Natleo (@natleo16)

This interesting look starts on one sideburn, goes down the jawline and loops around your mouth and ends above the lip.

 

I mean I guess we’ve all been in lockdown for awhile we need to entertain ourselves somehow?

 

Yay or Nay?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by John Cortinas (@cortinasj)

 

- Katie Stanners

 

