Monkey Tail Beard the facial hair trend of 2021

I mean I’m in to guys that look like lumberjacks but… I don’t know about this one! I'm undecided! Men are posting pics to social media trimming their beards in to the shape of Monkey Tails.

This interesting look starts on one sideburn, goes down the jawline and loops around your mouth and ends above the lip.

I mean I guess we’ve all been in lockdown for awhile we need to entertain ourselves somehow?

This Monkey Tail beard look is a hard no for me. I blame 2020 for this insanity. pic.twitter.com/XhMxFhvUuf — I Am Lady Whistledown (@KarenJohnstone) January 14, 2021

Yay or Nay?

- Katie Stanners