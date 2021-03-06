More Socially-Distant Igloos Pop Up at Restaurants around Edmonton

In a stroke of genius, to maintain social distancing, Courtyard by Mariott put up some exclusive igloo bubbles surrounding each table and they were a hit!

Now a few other businesses are following suit with outdoor dining and socially-distant igloo bubbles!

Little Brick is the cutest little backyard cafe, and they’re embracing outdoor dining! It’s something that’s allowed them to stay open during the pandemic, something invaluable to local businesses trying to survive.

Tiramisu Bistro is also embracing outdoor dining with igloo seating bubbles that provide a great barrier from other tables, and are an extra layer of protection not only from the virus, but from the windy Edmonton days!

So awesome to see local businesses adapting and changing so that people can have a bit of normalcy, all while paying attention to safety.