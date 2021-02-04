More than 330,000 edibles being recalled because of suspected mould

I mean I did eat some over Christmas that made me sick but I thought it was because I ate too much? Who knew it could have been MOULD! ...I mean it probably was because I ate too much but still…

33 lots of 2 flavours of Haven Street THC-infused gummies have been recalled and suspected of being contaminated with mold.

The recall applies to all lots of Haven St. Rise No. 570 Wild Berry THC infused Gummy and Haven St. Drift No. 470 Sour Watermelon THC Infused Gummy

https://healthycanadians.gc.ca/recall-alert-rappel-avis/hc-sc/2021/74881r-eng.php

Products were sold throughout Alberta, Ontario, B.C, Price Edward Island, New Brunswick, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Newfoundland. 330,927 units of the product was sold between September 2020 to January 2021.

Exposure may result in allergic symptoms such as sneezing, coughing, wheezing, runny nose or nasal congestion and watery or itchy eyes. The may cause temporary health issues but the probability of it being very serious is low.

