Mother Tongues: Visit Art Installations Preserving

Celebrating the beautiful Indigenous languages that are part of the history of Treaty 6 territory, you can see six different art installations downtown.

They’re part of Explore Edmonton’s Downtown Spark project, featuring beautiful work from Edna Elias, Carol Powder & Cikwes, Lauren Crazybull, Maria-Margaretta, Taran Kootenhayoo, jaye simpson and Wanahae.

“These seven ancestral languages are embedded across the downtown core in amiskwacîwâskahikan. Visibility is powerful and to have the living languages which come from this land be seen in the midst of an urban environment speaks to the resilience and the survival of Indigenous people and languages.” - Explore Edmonton

Here are the spots you can find the art installations:

Beaver Hills House Park

Alex Decoteau Park

Gibson Block - 9608 Jasper Avenue

Latitude 53 - 10242 106 St

Great West Saddlery Building - 10137 104 St

Tix on the Square - 9930 102 Ave (two installations here!)

The art installations are up until September 18th!