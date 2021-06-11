Motor Nights: A Series of Drive-In Movies coming to YEG next weekend

If there is one good thing to have come from this pandemic it’s the bringing back of the Drive-In Movies. There seems to be more and more popping up around the city. Motor Nights saw success in Calgary last year so it’s coming here now!

From Thursday June 17th to Sunday, June 20th Motor nights will be here playing 8 different movies with a portion of the proceeds going to Kids Kottage – Edmonton’s first and only crisis prevention centre. It’s $55 per vehicle and happening at the Beaumont and District Agricultural Society Fairgrounds. (24358 Township Road 505, Leduc County)

https://www.showpass.com/motor-nights-a-series-of-drive-in-events-edmonton/

There’s going to be a bunch of food trucks on site as well! Find more details and get tickets here!