Music at Muttart: New Feature Pyramid
The new feature pyramid at the Muttart Conservatory will make you wanna sing and dance.
Music is the theme throughout this pyramid. The gardens have been set up like a music staff, there’s a huge section in the middle that’s in the shape of a musical note.
The gardens aren’t even the best part - it’s live music! Muttart Conservatory will be featuring live music performers for the next couple of months!
Also - for their opening day September 18th, there will be live music until 3 o’clock.