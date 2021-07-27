iHeartRadio

NAIT Ook Alumni Competing as Cyclist in Tokyo Olympics

VIA : @kelsey.mitchell9

Flash back to Edmonton 2015, Kelsey Mitchell was on the Soccer field celebrating as a NAIT Ook, alongside her teammates embracing their Nationals Silver Medal win.

 Now in 2021, Kelsey Mitchell has traded up the cleats and is strapping into the pedals for the Tokyo Olympic games! Not too often athletes can make the switch to another sport with that amount of success in both. 

 

Earlier this week Mitchell posted to Instagram saying 

“Buckle up ladies and gentlemen, @cyclingcanadaofficial track squad is

READY 👏 TO 👏 RACE!! 🇨🇦” 

 

 

 

How incredible is that! Kelsey Mitchell is not only representing Canada, but all of us back here in the City of Champs! Heading into the Olympics as a World Record holder, Mitchell is ready to rep team Canada. She’s competing in two different track events, the Keirin & Sprint events .

Brand new to the sport as of four years ago, I’d say she's doing a pretty bang up job! Check out some of her journey below! - @mariah.mae

 

 

 

 

12

