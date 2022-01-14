iHeartRadio

Netflix raising it's prices in Canada... Again

Netflix

Prices in Canada will be going up from where the standard plan used to cost $14.99 will now be $16.49. A premium plan will be $20.99 going up $2. The basic plan will stay the same at $9.99.

Netflix also raised its monthly price in the US as well but $1 and $2 American. Dependent on the plan of course.

The decision as to why was stated to pay for new programming and compete in the now crowded streaming market.

Will you be sticking with Netflix? Or does another service in the market have your attention? 

