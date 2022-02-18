iHeartRadio

NEW Blues Clues Movie Supposed to Look Like Spider-Man No Way Home!

https://image-cdn.hypb.st/https%3A%2F%2Fhypebeast.com%2Fimage%2F2022%2F02%2Fblues-clues-unites-three-geneartions-of-hosts-spider-man-no-way-home-inspired-film-001.jpg?q=90&w=1400&cbr=1&fit=max

 

If you were a fan of Blues Clues growing up, well you can feel a little nostalgia with this new movie!

 

Blues Big City Adventure features all 3 hosts Steve, Joe, and Josh

 

The show got a reboot back in 2019 and now has 3 seasons already out and a 4th one on the way. 

 

Much like Spider Man No Way Home where they featured all of the SpiderMans, Blues Big City Adventure plans to do the same with all of their hosts! 

 

Take a look! - @caitlynlepp

 

