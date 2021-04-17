New Dog Park in the Works for Ice District in Downtown YEG
Let your puppers, floofs and doggos know that they’ll be getting fancy new stomping grounds in YEG’s Ice District.
They say construction’s starting on the park this spring!
Have a look!
🐶🌳🐕🍃— ICE District (@IceDistrict) April 14, 2021
Construction will start this spring on an interim off-leash dog park just east of @RogersPlace at the intersection of 104 Ave & 102 St!
The #IceDistrict space will be privately owned, privately maintained & open to the general public with lighting & waste receptacles. pic.twitter.com/6UjZw5Enjz
Here's an aerial view of the future #IceDistrict dog park! pic.twitter.com/YellyYKwlg— ICE District (@IceDistrict) April 14, 2021
