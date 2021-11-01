iHeartRadio

New ‘Fluffy’ Style Japanese Pancake House Coming to Edmonton

VIA: fuwafuwapancakes

Fuwa-Fuwa - meaning Fluffy-Fluffy! Have you ever seen a pancake actually look like this!? I’m ready to just dive right in… 

 

Fuwa-Fuwa has perfected the art of the Japanese Souffle Pancake. Honestly I haven’t seen anything so perfect looking, it legit wiggles on the plate. 

These dream-like pancakes are coming to Alberta before the end of the year! Fuwa-Fuwa will be opening a location in Calgary & Edmonton before the end of November. -  @mariah.mae

