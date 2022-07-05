iHeartRadio

New Ice Cream Spot is Opening up in Edmonton

https://www.instagram.com/p/CfmZonbpXlb/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

 

Ice cream, ice cream, we all scream for ice cream!

 

A brand new ice cream spot is coming to Edmonton this week just in time for summer!

 

Twice Cream naturally makes all their own ice cream and are teasing some specialty flavors such as Maple Butter Salted Walnut & Dark Cherry Lemon Curd PLUS they have vegan options. 

 

Twice Cream faces Westmount Park and opens up THIS SATURDAY!!

 

Bring your kids, get a scoop or two, and enjoy a cool treat this summer @caitlynlepp

 

