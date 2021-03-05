iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 488-1049  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca
Choose your station
C
Instagram
104104
Sms*

New Locally-Sourced Grocery Store just Opened in YEG

image

You can support local through your trip to the grocery store now; a new spot has opened up that commits to supporting local with Alberta produce and products!!

It's called Freson Bros. Fresh Market, an Alberta company started in Hinton that's been around since 1955 - originally a butcher shop.

They commit to local Alberta produce, even right down to using Alberta-made flour in their bread. 

And now there's a location in Edmonton! It opened to a lineup of hundreds of people (socially-distanced, of course) all waiting to get inside and grab some local produce and groceries! 

Visit Freson Bros. Fresh Market at 5139 Mullen Road.

More info here with CTV Edmonton

Contests