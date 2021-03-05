New Locally-Sourced Grocery Store just Opened in YEG
You can support local through your trip to the grocery store now; a new spot has opened up that commits to supporting local with Alberta produce and products!!
It's called Freson Bros. Fresh Market, an Alberta company started in Hinton that's been around since 1955 - originally a butcher shop.
They commit to local Alberta produce, even right down to using Alberta-made flour in their bread.
And now there's a location in Edmonton! It opened to a lineup of hundreds of people (socially-distanced, of course) all waiting to get inside and grab some local produce and groceries!
Visit Freson Bros. Fresh Market at 5139 Mullen Road.
