‘New Pokémon Themed Café Just Opened up in West Edmonton’
If you’re trying to catch all the sweet Cafe’s here in Edmonton then you gotta go check out Swirl Cafe located in West Edmonton!
It recently opened up back in June and it’s an all things Pokémon Cafe!
Their espresso drinks and ice cream are all Pokemon themed, as well as you can purchase battle decks, collection boxes, & MORE Pokémon products! Swirl Cafe even hosts tournaments and Pokémon leagues!
Walking into this Cafe you'll live a little bit of your childhood and maybe you can start a little Pokémon card collection for yourself!
Hopefully when I walk in I’ll be able to live out my true Pikachu dreams and use that Thunderbolt ability haha! - @caitlynlepp