iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 488-1049  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca
Choose your station
23°C
Instagram
104104
Sms*

‘New Pokémon Themed Café Just Opened up in West Edmonton’

https://www.instagram.com/p/CeUSueSvRFw/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

 

If you’re trying to catch all the sweet Cafe’s here in Edmonton then you gotta go check out Swirl Cafe located in West Edmonton!

 

It recently opened up back in June and it’s an all things Pokémon Cafe! 

 

Their espresso drinks and ice cream are all Pokemon themed, as well as you can purchase battle decks, collection boxes, & MORE Pokémon products! Swirl Cafe even hosts tournaments and Pokémon leagues!

 

Walking into this Cafe you'll live a little bit of your childhood and maybe you can start a little Pokémon card collection for yourself!

 

Hopefully when I walk in I’ll be able to live out my true Pikachu dreams and use that Thunderbolt ability haha! - @caitlynlepp

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Swirl Cafe (@swirl.yeg)

12

Contests