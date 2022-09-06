iHeartRadio

‘New Sandwich Restaurant Just Opened Up in Edmonton’

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cgz4yKxv0PK/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

 

There’s a brand new tasty spot in town that serves not only cocktails, desserts, but SANDWICHES!

 

I don’t know about you but Sandwiches are my comfort food! 

 

Pal’s Sandwich Bar just opened up on 83rd Ave and you may know it’s sister restaurant on Whyte Ave, Pip!

 

They’ve got meatball subs, egg salad, and MASSIVE meaty stacks ready for you to enjoy! They also have a great selection of cocktails to go with your tasty meal!

 

Anyone down to go on a lunch date?! - @caitlynlepp

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pals Sandwiches (@pals_yeg)

