Starting today you’ll be able to enjoy Starbucks new Strawberry Funnel Cake Frappuccino! Layers of Strawberry puree, whipped creamed, funnel cake flavoured syrup and topped with crunchy funnel cake pieces.



There’s also a new snack box with Apples, Peanut Butter and Trail mix and a new cookie dough cake pop to try out.

Yum. And now I’m hungry!

- Katie Stanners

Source: Daily Hive Edmonton