New YEG restaurant offering delivery rotisserie chicken and deep dish

https://www.instagram.com/flyingdodough/

Hey I am all for more rotisserie spots in Edmonton!

I love a good rotisserie chicken and the Flying DoDough is offering exactly that and some deep dish pizzas as well!

What is unique about the Flying DoDough well they send out your rotisserie chicken in pizza boxes with what appears to be a bolstering splash of fries as well.

Now I know to some this might be whatever or they are way more into the deep dish pizza here, but if you are a rotisserie fan like myself... It's nice to have options! 

 

