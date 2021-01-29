Next week is LaPoutine Week in YEG - Here are the competitors
Local restaurants will be competing for best poutine in the YEG! The best part is you can do it all through delivery!
Feb 1 - 7 (next week) resteraunts across Canadian cities will compete to have the best poutine in their city! Edmonton resteraunts have registered to showcase their best original poutine creations and compete with each other to be crowned the champion!
Here are some of the competitors that caught my eye:
(There is more than you see below, don't sleep on em!)
Wayback Burgers Restaurant and Bar
Totchos Poutine
https://www.lapoutineweek.com/
Meltdown presented by The Parlour
Pizza Fries Poutine
Wok Box - Edmonton
Tokyo Beef Poutine
Meat Street Pies - Sherwood Park
Poutine Originale
Browns Socialhouse - Edmonton
Tiger Masala Poutine
