Next week is LaPoutine Week in YEG - Here are the competitors

Meltdown presented by The Parlour Pizza Fries Poutine

Local restaurants will be competing for best poutine in the YEG! The best part is you can do it all through delivery!

Feb 1 - 7 (next week) resteraunts across Canadian cities will compete to have the best poutine in their city! Edmonton resteraunts have registered to showcase their best original poutine creations and compete with each other to be crowned the champion!

Here are some of the competitors that caught my eye: 
(There is more than you see below, don't sleep on em!)

Wayback Burgers Restaurant and Bar

Totchos Poutine

https://www.lapoutineweek.com/

https://www.lapoutineweek.com/

Wok Box - Edmonton

Tokyo Beef Poutine

Meat Street Pies - Sherwood Park

Poutine Originale

Browns Socialhouse - Edmonton

Tiger Masala Poutine

Urban Diner

The Philly Poutine

https://www.lapoutineweek.com/

 

La Poutine

The Bulgogi

For a full list of participating Edmonton locations and there delicious mouthwatering poutine descriptions - check them out here: https://www.lapoutineweek.com/Edmonton/results

Rest up this weekend. We got a week of eating poutine and supporting local ahead of us! 

