No more photo radar - City Of Leduc to call it quits
Leduc’s contract with the automated traffic enforcement ticket processing provider is set to expire at the end of April.
Leduc’s Municipal Traffic Unit (MTU) added more personnel and city council have made the decision to move on without the highly scrutinized form of traffic enforcement.
