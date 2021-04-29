iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 488-1049  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca
Choose your station
16°C
Instagram
104104
Sms*

No more photo radar - City Of Leduc to call it quits

IMAGE SOURCE CTV Edmonton https://edmonton.ctvnews.ca/fighting-a-traffic-ticket-you-can-only-call-or-email-due-to-covid-19-1.5156770

The City of Leduc will be getting rid of photo radar. Now do you feel like leaving Edmonton and moving to Leduc? 

Leduc’s contract with the automated traffic enforcement ticket processing provider is set to expire at the end of April.

Leduc’s Municipal Traffic Unit (MTU) added more personnel and city council have made the decision to move on without the highly scrutinized form of traffic enforcement.

Would this get you more interested to live in Leduc instead of Edmonton?

 


 

Contests