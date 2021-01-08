Non-Alien-Delivered Monolith Pops Up in Edmonton

No one really knows what started this phenomenon of metallic monoliths showing up in cities all over the world.

In the discourse online, people have asked questions -who set up the original one? -are all the others just copycats? -what is the point?

Well, you'll find no answers for any other monolith-erecting here, but we do know about one in Edmonton and who's behind it!

“They’ve been popping up all over the world and we thought Edmonton needs one also.” - Brent Siermachesky, the general manager at Alberta Custom Metal Fabricators told CTV News.

Since the staff had some of their time freed up due to the pandemic, they decided to make their own and put it up!

Move over Talus Balls! You can find Edmonton's monolith at 5924-99 St and snap a pic!