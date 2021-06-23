iHeartRadio

Nostalgia Warning: Pepsi Blue is Back for a Limited Time

E4HcarMWUAENgmC

 

Do you remember those days in the 90s and early 2000s where companies would try ANYTHING?!?! 

 

For example, the long forgotten about Purple Ketchup from Heinz. I loved it. My mom - not so much. 

And Pepsi’s throwing it back to the 90s with some nostalgia for you:

PEPSI BLUE IS BACK. 

What my mother used to call “toilet cleaner” because of its bright blue colour, the berry-cola fusion Pepsi Blue has a limited edition run in Canada!
Get it when you see it!

