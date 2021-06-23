Nostalgia Warning: Pepsi Blue is Back for a Limited Time
Do you remember those days in the 90s and early 2000s where companies would try ANYTHING?!?!
For example, the long forgotten about Purple Ketchup from Heinz. I loved it. My mom - not so much.
And Pepsi’s throwing it back to the 90s with some nostalgia for you:
PEPSI BLUE IS BACK.
What my mother used to call “toilet cleaner” because of its bright blue colour, the berry-cola fusion Pepsi Blue has a limited edition run in Canada!
Get it when you see it!
Throwing it back to the early 2000’s…#PepsiBlueIsBack! For a limited time only. Get it while you can! pic.twitter.com/ozOpE2tA3Q— PEPSI Canada (@PepsiCanada) June 12, 2021