Nostalgia Warning: Pepsi Blue is Back for a Limited Time

Do you remember those days in the 90s and early 2000s where companies would try ANYTHING?!?!

For example, the long forgotten about Purple Ketchup from Heinz. I loved it. My mom - not so much.

And Pepsi’s throwing it back to the 90s with some nostalgia for you:

PEPSI BLUE IS BACK.

What my mother used to call “toilet cleaner” because of its bright blue colour, the berry-cola fusion Pepsi Blue has a limited edition run in Canada!

Get it when you see it!