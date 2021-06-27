iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 488-1049  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca
Choose your station
30°C
Instagram
104104
Sms*

Oblivious Fan Causes Huge Tour De France Bike Pileup with Sign

yikes

It's stage 1 of Tour De France and a fan has already derailed the race. 

Fans are known to bring signs and cheer on the cyclists, however this time in slow motion you can see the exact moment the person was smiling for a camera while standing in the way of the race. 

All we can say is good thing they were all wearing helmets!

Contests