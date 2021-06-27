Oblivious Fan Causes Huge Tour De France Bike Pileup with Sign

What the heck is wrong with this fan?! It’s only Stage 1 of the #tourdefrance ! pic.twitter.com/oxeQAK7WVI

It's stage 1 of Tour De France and a fan has already derailed the race.

Fans are known to bring signs and cheer on the cyclists, however this time in slow motion you can see the exact moment the person was smiling for a camera while standing in the way of the race.

All we can say is good thing they were all wearing helmets!