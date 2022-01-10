iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 488-1049  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca
Choose your station
-2°C
Instagram
104104
Sms*

Oilers GM Ken Holland presser tomorrow at 10 a.m. fuels speculation

TSN

What could it be?

A big change up? Evander Kane? A new line of ice cream bars? Or maintaining the low status quo over the past few games. Will Dave Tippet be fired? Will Hunter finally get a crack between the pipes? 

Either way speculation is a buzz with most members of media speculating it is just an availabilty presser after the cancelled games. However some do believe it could signal the signing of Evander Kane. While others continue to hope for a goaltending change. What do you think it will be? Or... what do you expect it will be?

Connor Halley from TSN1260 breaks down the speculation below. 

12

Contests