Oilers launch officially licensed Bison King merch

ICE District Authentics

Now you can celebrate Pool Party the best way there is. With officially licensed merch.. What? Its better to be legit than a knockoff if you ask me. Posted on twitter earlier today it has garnered a ton of positive response.  https://www.icedistrictauthentics.com/

Net proceeds from sales of the Bison King shirt will go to @Oil_Foundation

in support of the Friends of Elk Island Society who support conservation, research, education & recreation in Elk Island National Park!

12

