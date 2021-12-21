Oilers launch officially licensed Bison King merch
Now you can celebrate Pool Party the best way there is. With officially licensed merch.. What? Its better to be legit than a knockoff if you ask me. Posted on twitter earlier today it has garnered a ton of positive response. https://www.icedistrictauthentics.com/
Net proceeds from sales of the Bison King shirt will go to @Oil_Foundation
in support of the Friends of Elk Island Society who support conservation, research, education & recreation in Elk Island National Park!
IT'S HAPPENING 🦬👑— Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) December 21, 2021
