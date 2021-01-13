Oilers online 50 50 is back for upcoming season

But will the site crash?

They have had some time to iron out the kinks and the Oilers will be back with their online 50/50s that broke records last year.

Tickets sales will open at 9:00 AM MT on all game days and end at 10:00 PM MT on the same day. The draw shall take place approximately 30 minutes after the time the sales close at the EOCF's offices (300, 10214 104 Ave NW). The winning ticket will be selected via Random Number Generator ("RNG") and the winning number will be posted on this page shortly after the draw.

Tickets can be purchased by individuals 18 years or older, located within Alberta's provincial borders at the time of purchase. All ticket sales are final and ticket buyers will receive a receipt via email after purchasing that will list all numbers associated with the purchased tickets.