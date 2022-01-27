Oilers reportedly reach agreement with Evander Kane
Ken Holland the GM of the Edmonton Oilers has reportedly signed winger Evander Kane.
Several hockey reporters are saying a verbal agreement has been reached and an official announcement could come shortly.
Kane deal in EDM is for $750K in salary and $625K in signing bonus, which means an approximate $2.1M cap hit. Full NMC.— Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) January 27, 2022
Twitter reaction has been mixed with some excited for the winger to join the team while others not so much.
Trade is one for one: Evander Kane for what little respect anyone had left for the Oilers— Charlie Conway (@CConway96) January 27, 2022
Okay so Evander Kane with the Oilers is all but official.— Adrian Fernando (@Browndalorian) January 27, 2022
Cheering for my team but also cheering for him to be past his worst.
Come and make a really positive, strong impact @evanderkane_9 #LetsGoOilers
Just coming on here to let everyone know that I will be 100% supporting any single person who feels uncomfortable being an Oilers fan if they sign Evander Kane.— Joshua 💣 (@BouchBombs) January 27, 2022
I will not sell my soul for a championship. My morals are more important than hockey.
Crazy how any team is willing to give Evander Kane any money.— I$H (@IshaanCrosby) January 27, 2022