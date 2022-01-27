iHeartRadio

Oilers reportedly reach agreement with Evander Kane

TSN

Ken Holland the GM of the Edmonton Oilers has reportedly signed winger Evander Kane. 

Several hockey reporters are saying a verbal agreement has been reached and an official announcement could come shortly.

Twitter reaction has been mixed with some excited for the winger to join the team while others not so much. 

How do you feel about it?

