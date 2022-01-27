Oilers reportedly reach agreement with Evander Kane

Ken Holland the GM of the Edmonton Oilers has reportedly signed winger Evander Kane.

Several hockey reporters are saying a verbal agreement has been reached and an official announcement could come shortly.

Kane deal in EDM is for $750K in salary and $625K in signing bonus, which means an approximate $2.1M cap hit. Full NMC. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) January 27, 2022

Evander Kane is reportedly headed for Edmonton.https://t.co/JIr5TOG6rM — Yahoo Sports NHL (@YahooSportsNHL) January 27, 2022

Twitter reaction has been mixed with some excited for the winger to join the team while others not so much.

Trade is one for one: Evander Kane for what little respect anyone had left for the Oilers — Charlie Conway (@CConway96) January 27, 2022

Okay so Evander Kane with the Oilers is all but official.



Cheering for my team but also cheering for him to be past his worst.



Come and make a really positive, strong impact @evanderkane_9 #LetsGoOilers — Adrian Fernando (@Browndalorian) January 27, 2022

Just coming on here to let everyone know that I will be 100% supporting any single person who feels uncomfortable being an Oilers fan if they sign Evander Kane.



I will not sell my soul for a championship. My morals are more important than hockey. — Joshua 💣 (@BouchBombs) January 27, 2022

Crazy how any team is willing to give Evander Kane any money. — I$H (@IshaanCrosby) January 27, 2022

