OnlyFans is Prohibiting Sexually Explicit Content
OnlyFans built most of its userbase off of the fact that they allow sexually explicit content, paving the way for sex workers and a ton of other creators to make money off their content. People could post photos/videos/other material and their audience can pay a premium on which pieces of content they wanna see.
The app went insane over the course of the pandemic, and now has over 130 million users which doesn’t come without controversy. The latest news is that they’re banning pornographic content from their platform as of October, which is raising a few eyebrows. People are criticizing the platform for excluding the very demographic that grew the company in the first place.
According to Bloomberg, there has been pressure from banking partners and payment providers to change as they attempt to gain outside investors for the company.
There’s some confusion, as their statement says they’ll prohibit “sexually explicit” content, but won’t be banning nudity, as long as it goes with their guidelines on ‘Acceptable Use’. They haven’t shared much about the changes to their policy, but mention there’s going to be more developments and news in the coming days.
The official statement from OnlyFans https://t.co/HAqaF86g7v pic.twitter.com/UIfT9pFETO— Cheyenne MacDonald (@_cheymac) August 19, 2021