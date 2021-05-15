Open Air Music Venue/Event Space to open in Ice District this Summer

Haven’t you thought “downtown YEG for sure needs another music venue!”?

Good because same.

And it looks like that’s closer to happening!

Peter Stetsko is the owner and operator, and mentioned that it’s a years old idea that was inspired by Stetsko and his wife’s globetrotting, pre-COVID.

They thought why not bring that unique outdoor experience to the city with a space that can be used as a music venue with a bar, and is versatile enough to morph into a space for yoga classes, weddings, winter markets, you name it!

They were planned to open summer 2020, having food trucks and local vendors in kiosks made of shipping containers (hellooooo YEG summertime) but the pandemic had other plans.

The space is set in the Ice District at 10004 103A Ave, right near Rogers Place.

May long weekend was when they were supposed to open however the date’s been pushed back due to restrictions. BUT they’re super eager to go when they get the green light!



AND check out their website: wearethebackyard.com