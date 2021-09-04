Open Streets Festival to Close off the Summer Kat https://edmonton.ctvnews.ca/al-fresco-on-4th-kicks-off-summer-with-outdoor-entertainment-1.5463131 There’s an awesome way you can close out the summer in the outdoors of downtown Edmonton, also while supporting local. Sept 18th is the last day Al Fresco on 4th is happening for the summer, and that also coincides with Open Streets! Open Streets is a festival that had just started in 2019 and saw 20,000 patrons. You can watch the bike parade, play some street games, check out a design workshop, and of course shop at the market! Open Streets is partnered with Paths for People, which is a non-profit that works to make Edmonton’s infrastructure more friendly to those who bike and walk. Open Streets is @ 104 Ave & 104 St, September 18th 10a-3p Watch: Drake's Top 8 Most Iconic Life and Career Moments Certified Lover Boy might just be the most anticipated album of 2021. With the original release date pushed back from January 2021, the sixth studio album from the Toronto native is officially here. The Rock tweets he wants to drink tequila with his look-alike There is a photo going viral right now of a Police Officer in the US that looks just like Dwayne Johnson and he saw the picture and responded he wants to drink tequila with him one day. Help Edmonton Animals in Need with ‘GEARS’ Bottle Drive Happening this weekend the GEARS end of summer bottle drive Deadmonton House opening September 24th - First details Oh baby it is September 1st and the spookyness is already filling the air. Ready to see what Deadmonton House has in store for you? We are! Seriously, we really want to check this thing out! Limited Edition 100 Pack Nude Vodka Sodas available in Western Canada Nude Beverages has put out a limited edition 100 pack for it’s Vodka sodas in a variety pack and is available in Western Canada. Popular Edmonton Spin Studio Announces New COVID Protocol YEG Cycle has announced new COVID protocol for September 15 Jake Paul claims he has now retired from boxing Looks like we will never get to see the knockout everyone wanted. Fort Edmonton DARK tickets are now on sale It is one of Edmonton's hottest Halloween events every single October. It is back once again this year and tickets are on sale now! Secure your spot so you don't miss out on a scary good time! McDonalds confirmed it's returning menu item is not the McPizza and twitter is McDevasted McPizza fans got their hopes up when McDonalds tweeted out on Friday about a returning menu item. Only to find out a few days later that the item is definitely not the McPizza. 1 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 12 Contests Virgin Radio's $5K-A-Day Virgin Radio's Patio Patrol! Virgin Radio's Pick The Hits