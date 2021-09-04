iHeartRadio

Open Streets Festival to Close off the Summer

image

 

There’s an awesome way you can close out the summer in the outdoors of downtown Edmonton, also while supporting local. 

Sept 18th is the last day Al Fresco on 4th is happening for the summer, and that also coincides with Open Streets! 

Open Streets is a festival that had just started in 2019 and saw 20,000 patrons. You can watch the bike parade, play some street games, check out a design workshop, and of course shop at the market!

Open Streets is partnered with Paths for People, which is a non-profit that works to make Edmonton’s infrastructure more friendly to those who bike and walk. 

Open Streets is @ 104 Ave & 104 St, September 18th 10a-3p

