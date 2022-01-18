iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 488-1049  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca
Choose your station
-17°C
Instagram
104104
Sms*

Ottawa Woman Criticized for Taking Casual Selfie with Her Own Sinking Vehicle

VIA : Lynda Douglas / twitter

This story is two parts weird… Not only is it bizarre that this woman is SO calm taking a selfie while she could literally drown in this frozen river, (Rideau River, Manotick) - she took it upon herself to drive her car onto a public river during the middle of the day. There’s people literally skating behind their homes on the river, watching her fly by in her car as if she’s on a mission! 

 

Now what has people pissed off, is that they see her vehicle break through the ice, they rush to help her and get her to safety… but not before she TAKES A SELFIE on top of the car. The audacity! - @mariah.mae 

12

Contests