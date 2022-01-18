Ottawa Woman Criticized for Taking Casual Selfie with Her Own Sinking Vehicle

This story is two parts weird… Not only is it bizarre that this woman is SO calm taking a selfie while she could literally drown in this frozen river, (Rideau River, Manotick) - she took it upon herself to drive her car onto a public river during the middle of the day. There’s people literally skating behind their homes on the river, watching her fly by in her car as if she’s on a mission!

Now what has people pissed off, is that they see her vehicle break through the ice, they rush to help her and get her to safety… but not before she TAKES A SELFIE on top of the car. The audacity! - @mariah.mae

Glad everyone is safe - here is a video from our backyard as it went by pic.twitter.com/NI2nStMkvy — Sacha Gera (@SachaGera) January 17, 2022