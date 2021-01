The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for Piller’s Oven Roasted Turkey Breast across Canada on January 11th due to plastic pieces found in the product.

The 375-gram packages will have a best before date of Jan. 27 and the product code is 0 69401 07546 8. Get more details here!

Glad it’s not on my pillers turkey sticks because I eat a lot of those. They are so good!