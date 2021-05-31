Patios in Alberta open this week - here is how it works
What are the rules right? Come on someone tell us what the rules are! With patios set to open June 1st, what are the rules behind it all! Edmontonians and Albertans want to know.
June 1st 2021 patios for resteraunts will open but can you visit with just anyone?
The AB government reports these are the restrictions in place.
Restaurants – 4 people per table max, outdoors, households only or 2 close contact for those living alone (June 1st 2021)
If we do get to Stage 2 here is what that will look like Restaurants – 6 people per table max, indoors or outdoors (If stage 2 goal is met.)