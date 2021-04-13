Patios popping up on 104th st in Edmonton need support
The new provincial restrictions put in place by Jason Kenney and Tyler Shandro have once again created an obstacle for many local businesses and resteraunts in our city. As of right now, no indoor dining is permitted. However last night on an evening run I couldn't help but notice a large abundance of patios popping up on 104th street, as outdoor dining is still allowed.
The heartbreaking thing is they weren't overly busy. It is the start of downtown dining week, you have plenty of options with take out, and delivery. If you would like to go outside for a bite and a drink I will say downtown Edmonton has a ton of patio options. With a lot of extended patios all down 104th street with heaters and some even with firepits! Give them a look if you get the chance.
BOTTEGA PATIO outdoor patio @ImTyJordan
KELLY'S PUB outdoor patio @ImTyJordan