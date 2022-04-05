Pedal Tours Are Coming Back!
Urban Pedal Tours is set to kick off their 2022 season on April 21st!
Invite 15 friends and enjoy a 2 hour tour that stops and checks out different spots along the route.
Spots include: The Brewery District, Whyte Ave, ‘Happy Beer Street’, and MORE!
They’re only accepting private tours right now and it’s a bit expensive, PLUS anything you drink while on the tour! BUT…
Pro tip: Split the price with your friends and it won’t even be that bad!
Get out this summer and enjoy some drinks! Cheers - @caitlynlepp