Pedal Tours Are Coming Back!

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_YgHz7gCj5/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Urban Pedal Tours is set to kick off their 2022 season on April 21st!

 

Invite 15 friends and enjoy a 2 hour tour that stops and checks out different spots along the route. 

 

Spots include: The Brewery District, Whyte Ave, ‘Happy Beer Street’, and MORE! 

 

They’re only accepting private tours right now and it’s a bit expensive, PLUS anything you drink while on the tour! BUT…


Pro tip: Split the price with your friends and it won’t even be that bad!


Get out this summer and enjoy some drinks! Cheers - @caitlynlepp

 

12

