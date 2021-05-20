Pembina River Tubing is Open for the Season

Ohhhh man. I am so excited to do this this year! It’s been quite a few years since I’ve done the float and last year the day I was going to go it rained. If you’ve never done the float before it’s out west of the city in the town of Entwistle. Depending on the water level the float takes about 3 hours to do and it is so fun! It’s good for all ages too.

A couple different options available. There is the full service which includes your Tube Rentals, Shuttle Service and Parking when you arrive. There’s the parking & shuttle ride when you arrive or you can just book a spot to park bring your own tubes and get your own way back to the car. It’s really up to you. The main thing to know is that you MUST make a $5 reservation and no drop ins are allowed this year.

https://www.pembinarivertubing.com/pages/tube-information-rates

More details can be found here!

Happy Floating and remember your hats and sunscreen :)

- Katie Stanners



