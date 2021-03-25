Pepsi x Peeps Teamed Up - New Pop NOT Called ‘Peepsi’
Many questionable marketing decisions have been made this year. Everyone remembers the Burger King International Women’s Day fiasco.
But I’ll remind you anyway.
Burger King baiting people with a "women belong in the kitchen" tweet so they would angry-click through a thread - on International Women's Day - gets even nuttier when you realize a TEAM of people had to approve this pic.twitter.com/vVz0JZGsUi— jacksfilms (@jacksfilms) March 8, 2021
Well. This one definitely isn’t as bad as that, but it still is highly disappointing.
Pepsi has teamed up with Peeps to create a marshmallow-flavoured soft drink.
But the Internet is incredibly angry. Not because the divisive candy is pairing with the soft drink, but because THEY DIDN’T NAME THE DRINK PEEPSI.
A seasonal marshmallow treat and the second best soda brand combine and they don’t call the flavour Peepsi?— Brittney ✨💖 (@britl) March 25, 2021
Y’all messed up. pic.twitter.com/TNx2BXiq22
Me taking a sip of the peepsi drink pic.twitter.com/ECKdjHzUXr— Corna King (@ElCornaKing) March 25, 2021
WHO WAS IN CHARGE HERE? WHY? I JUST WANT ANSWERS.