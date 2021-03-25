iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 488-1049  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca
Choose your station
-3°C
Instagram
104104
Sms*

Pepsi x Peeps Teamed Up - New Pop NOT Called ‘Peepsi’

ExS1RZcWQAEh6GL

Many questionable marketing decisions have been made this year. Everyone remembers the Burger King International Women’s Day fiasco.

But I’ll remind you anyway. 

Well. This one definitely isn’t as bad as that, but it still is highly disappointing. 

 

Pepsi has teamed up with Peeps to create a marshmallow-flavoured soft drink.

But the Internet is incredibly angry. Not because the divisive candy is pairing with the soft drink, but because THEY  DIDN’T NAME THE DRINK PEEPSI.

WHO WAS IN CHARGE HERE? WHY? I JUST WANT ANSWERS.

Contests