Pharmacy Map - Finding a Place Near You that Offers the COVID Vax

If you’ve been to the AHS website or seen screenshots of the “96842 people in front of you” screen, there are other ways to book a vaccine!

 

Click HERE for an interactive map that you can narrow down what pharmacies offer the COVID-19 vaccine near you. 

 

You can also search by vaccine TYPE, and which ones take walk-ins or appointments. 

 

It’s super easy, when I booked, I clicked on one near my house and called ahead, and had a vaccine booked (for within the week) within 10 minutes!

 

Call around and book your appointment the old fashioned way to save yourself some time!

 

