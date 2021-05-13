Pharmacy Map - Finding a Place Near You that Offers the COVID Vax Kat Ivan Diaz on Unsplash If you’ve been to the AHS website or seen screenshots of the “96842 people in front of you” screen, there are other ways to book a vaccine! Click HERE for an interactive map that you can narrow down what pharmacies offer the COVID-19 vaccine near you. You can also search by vaccine TYPE, and which ones take walk-ins or appointments. It’s super easy, when I booked, I clicked on one near my house and called ahead, and had a vaccine booked (for within the week) within 10 minutes! Call around and book your appointment the old fashioned way to save yourself some time! Edmonton's outdoor 124th St Grand Market is now open A cute outdoor date for you this weekend? What do you say! Do you like markets? How about cute dates? Cute crafts and stuff too and all here in Edmonton? Well...? LISTEN: ‘Friends’ Reunion Air Date Announced I am actually losing my mind 124 Grand Market is Back for the Summertime Every Thursday you can peruse and enjoy local eats, treats, and more! Contests Virgin Radio's 60K 3-Way Win With Full House Lottery PICK THE HITS!