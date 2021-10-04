PHOTOS: How an Albertan built a igloo in their backyard last Winter

Emily Day went through the early pandemic isolation like the rest of us... The only difference is she took the time to build a giant igloo/icehouse complete with a fireplace and all! I reached out to Emily to find out exactly what made her do this, the work that went into it, and if she will be attempting it again this coming Winter. Seriously she should rent it out as an Air BnB!

The interview follows below - along with some pictures to explain the process of the build. Emily explains the time that went into it, what response was like on Tik Tok and how the Indigenous community encouraged her to call it an igloo instead of an icehouse. You gotta see this!

-------------------------------

What made you want to build this?

COVID got to me. I saw some igloos on the internet and thought “I can make an even cooler one.” This project brought me so much joy last winter, especially getting to share it with some friends and family. It felt really good to build something that brought some joy to what was an otherwise pretty isolated and difficult winter.

How long did it take to build?

It took about 60 hours during the cold snap (late Jan, early Feb) to build, but I did it over two weeks.

What did you put all inside to decorate? How did you get a fire place in there? (Scroll down to see)

I built the fireplace first out of some old bricks my friend had lying around, and then built the ice igloo around it! I built two couches out of ice blocks, and I then sewed some custom cushions for them, and topped them with heated blankets. Then I froze some hooks into the ceiling of the igloo and strung up lights. Sometimes we would bring in a space heater if we wanted to be in the igloo on really cold nights.

How long did it last?

This question still hurts to answer to this day. My poor baby did not make it through that warm snap we had at the end of February 2021. Unfortunately, the igloo was really only functional for about 3 weeks. I have plans to make it more durable next year – real igloos are made of snow, not ice, so they actually last through winter fluctuations.

Did you try to rent it out?

No, I didn’t try to rent it out. Honestly, since it was made of ice and it had such a big entrance (which was purposeful so some less-mobile relatives could enjoy it), the igloo really didn’t get all that warm. It was just over 7 feet at its highest point and about 10 feet across so that’s a lot of air to try to warm up. I didn’t even get a chance to have an overnight in it before the warm weather weakened it and it collapsed.

Any plans to do it again this year?

YES! Although this year I might try to get my hands on a wood burning stove instead of a fire place to have in the centre of the igloo and vent out the top. So if anyone has a wood burning stove to donate…

How did Tik Tok and the Indigenous community react?

The response from TikTok was overwhelmingly positive from the Inuit community, and they encouraged me to call it an igloo instead of an icehouse. However, as a white Canadian building a traditional dwelling of a group of people who have been the most oppressed in our country, I was unsurprised by a couple of Creators who were not as positive towards the igloo. I used those comments as a chance to encourage people who were watching my videos to educate themselves on Canada’s history of oppressive policy towards Indigenous Peoples, and to not be dismissive of the concerns of the original commenter. While I checked in with my Indigenous friends before building the igloo, I recognize not everyone will think that this was an appropriate project for a settler Canadian to build, and I have to be okay with the criticism that comes along with it.