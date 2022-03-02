iHeartRadio

Pink Gorilla Pizzeria auctioning a year of dining - proceeds to support Ukraine

Instagram

The Edmonton business community has been coming together to support the people of Ukraine. Pink Gorilla Pizzeria just announced they are auctioning off a “Dine for a Year” package with a total value of $1000.00. That could set you up nicely with pizza for an entire year! The entire dollar amount of the highest bid is going to the support of the Canada Ukraine Foundation.

Massive kudos to the Edmonton business community on continuing to come up with great iniatives to help out. 

Check out some of their pizzas below!!!

 

