Pink Gorilla Pizzeria gets unique local mural

Instagram: laceyandlaylaart (original post embedded below)

This has got to be the COOLEST local mural in Edmonton! Look how unique it is to the building itself! 

Pink Gorilla Pizzeria located at 7018 109 St NW make some very unique and tasty pizza! Now they have a very unique mural from local artist @laceyandlaylaart to match! 

Next time you stop in for a slice make sure you also grab a picture with this incredibly beautiful and detailed piece of art! I mean SO COOL! A giant pink gorilla!!!

