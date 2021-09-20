Pink Gorilla Pizzeria gets unique local mural Ty Jordan Instagram: laceyandlaylaart (original post embedded below) This has got to be the COOLEST local mural in Edmonton! Look how unique it is to the building itself! Pink Gorilla Pizzeria located at 7018 109 St NW make some very unique and tasty pizza! Now they have a very unique mural from local artist @laceyandlaylaart to match! Next time you stop in for a slice make sure you also grab a picture with this incredibly beautiful and detailed piece of art! I mean SO COOL! A giant pink gorilla!!! View this post on Instagram A post shared by L.A.L.A. (Lacey And Layla Art) (@laceyandlaylaart) View this post on Instagram A post shared by L.A.L.A. (Lacey And Layla Art) (@laceyandlaylaart) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pink Gorilla Pizzeria (@pinkgorillapizzeria) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pink Gorilla Pizzeria (@pinkgorillapizzeria) Music at Muttart: New Feature Pyramid Music to your ears. Literally. In a beautiful garden. Buy an Edmonton ICU staff member a coffee GoFundMe takes off Lot's of people are looking for ways to support those working within our hospitals fighting covid day in and day out! A GoFundMe was created just for the simple act of buying them a coffee as a way to help out and show appreciation. Election day on Monday and taking selfies in the polling station is illegal Election day on Monday and Elections Canada is reminding us that it is illegal to take photos inside the polling station. WATCH: A Wedding ‘beer boy’ instead of flower girl A couple decided to go with a wedding 'Beer Boy' instead of a flower girl and the results are hilarious. It's true! A Harry Potter quiz show is coming soon Think you are the ultimate Potterhead as the kids say? Well now it is time to prove it. A Harry Potter quiz show is making it's way to your television screens! Are you ready? Edmonton Mourns Cherished Julie Rohr After Losing Battle with Cancer Just three days ago Julie was posting to social media expressing her gratitude for the community support BREAKING: Jason Kenney announces proof of vaccination program I guess things have gotten so bad in Alberta that Open for Summer has turned into closed for Fall. The announcement came today during his presser. How do you feel? WATCH: 5 most missed former West Edmonton Mall attractions Celebrating their 40th birthday here in Edmonton we are counting down the top 5 missed former West Edmonton Mall attractions. There has been a ton that have come and gone throughout the years. Watch: Edmonton Driver Pulls U-Turn on Yellowhead Trail in Busy Traffic Don’t ever do this…. 1 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 12 Contests Virgin Radio's $5K-A-Day Stollery Mighty Millions Lottery Win Fresh Prep for a Month!