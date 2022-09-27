iHeartRadio

Logo

22°C
Pizza in a Cone is Coming to Edmonton


Pizza in a cone is exactly what anyone needs when they’re on the go and don’t want to get their hands all greasy! 

 

Konz Pizza is set to open up some pizza spots all over Canada this fall and one of them is here in Edmonton! 

 

They started out as a food trailer that turned into a restaurant franchise by putting pizza into a cone!

 

Better yet…they don’t just have pizza they also make delicious pasta, salads, and even tater-tot poutine! 

 

They’ve got everything from pepperoni to chicken noodle soup flavours!

 

So get your pizza! - @caitlynlepp

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

