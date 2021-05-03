iHeartRadio

Pokemon Happy Meal launches at McDonald's Canada

IG: brodkabites

The promotion cause absolute chaos in the United States because of how much the cards are now selling for.

Seriously... The UK now has restrictions on the meal just to fend off what happened in the US. https://screenrant.com/pokemon-happy-meal-uk-mcdonalds-restricted-fight-scalpers/

Will we see a Pokemon card fallout in Canada, or will Canadians stay classy and be lovin' it?

