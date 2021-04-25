iHeartRadio

Pop-Up Park Hangout Coming to Downtown this Week

food-truck-2690194_640

 

You may have seen the ‘Wapos’ rabbits at Beaver Hills House Park, and maybe even the giant humanoid sculptures dotted around downtown. 

 

Well, they’re giving you another reason to get downtown and enjoy the outdoors at the same time. 

Get some vitamin D when you visit Root 107; it’s a pop-up park moving around downtown. There’s mural art, greenery, and seating areas made from recycled materials so you can feel awesome about going to visit. 

AND you can enjoy some local eats! According to Explore Edmonton, these food trucks will be on location at 107 St and 101 Avenue, where it’s taking place: 

 

Drift - April 28, 29, 30 from 11a-4p

El Santo - April 28, 29, 30 and May 2 from 2p-7p

Poutine World -  May 1 from 10:30a-7p

Smokehouse BBQ - May 1-2 from 10:30a-7p

