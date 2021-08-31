Popular Edmonton Spin Studio Announces New COVID Protocol
As we head into this potential 4th wave, a lot of locally owned businesses are taking affirmative action with COVID-19 protocol. Whether it be in the hospitality industry, esthetician services, or fitness facilities, a lot of businesses are requiring proof of vaccination upon entry.
YEG Cycle - a popular spin studio in Edmonton, has made a public announcement in regards to moving forward with the pandemic. They will require proof of vaccination in order to participate in their classes.
Take a look at their public announcement below. - @mariah.mae