Popular Edmonton Spin Studio Announces New COVID Protocol

VIA : @YEGcycle

 

As we head into this potential 4th wave, a lot of locally owned businesses are taking affirmative action with COVID-19 protocol. Whether it be in the hospitality industry, esthetician services, or fitness facilities, a lot of businesses are requiring proof of vaccination upon entry. 

YEG Cycle - a popular spin studio in Edmonton, has made a public announcement in regards to moving forward with the pandemic. They will require proof of vaccination in order to participate in their classes. 

Take a look at their public announcement below. - @mariah.mae

 

 

