Post Malone Maison No. 9 Rosé is Coming to Canada

maison no 9

 

Post Malone Rose is Coming to Canada!

National Rose day is June 12th. Post Malone’s birthday is July 4th. You do the math. 

Post Malone + Rose Day = Maison No. 9 Wine Released in Canada. 

Posty released a tasty-lookin’ rosé that - in addition to the coveted Post Malone Crocs - was released in many places, none of them rhyming with Canada. 

June 12th! That’s when Posty is dropping his Maison No. 9 wine in Canada

He still has the same sword and rose tarot card logo, some stylish rustic merch to go along with it. 

