Post Malone Maison No. 9 Rosé is Coming to Canada

Post Malone Rose is Coming to Canada! National Rose day is June 12th. Post Malone's birthday is July 4th. You do the math. Post Malone + Rose Day = Maison No. 9 Wine Released in Canada. Posty released a tasty-lookin' rosé that - in addition to the coveted Post Malone Crocs - was released in many places, none of them rhyming with Canada. June 12th! That's when Posty is dropping his Maison No. 9 wine in Canada! He still has the same sword and rose tarot card logo, some stylish rustic merch to go along with it.

Watch Sheep Graze at this Edmonton Area Farm

Edmonton has a new secret-ish back alley chicken and waffles spot
It is hidden behind the back alley of the High Level Diner and you can ONLY GET IT at certain times!

WATCH: Edmonton Firefighters help Goslings Safely Cross Groat Road
Feel Good Friday Story!!