Pride Events happening in Edmonton this month

June 1 st kicks off Pride Month and there’s a few different virtual events happening around the city.

Pride Centre of Edmonton has been starting a list of events that you can check out.

Friday, June 4th from 6:30pm-8:30pm there’s a Printmaking Workshop with SNAP Printshop & Gallery. It’s an all ages event and It’s free but donations are encouraged. Funds go towards supporting future programming at the pride centre.

Saturday, June 12th there is a Virtual Queer Youth Prom 2021. Which is put on by a group of volunteers and PCE team members. 2SLGBTQIA+ and their allies are invited and it’s for youth 19yrs and younger from 7-10pm. More details can be found here!

Tuesday, June 15th beginning at 4:30pm there is a virtual escape night with Bent Arrow Traditional Healing Society. Open to 2SLGBTQIA+ youth only. To register you can e-mail youth2@pridecentreofedmonton.ca

A Pride Panel happening on Thursday June 24th in Collaboarion with the Pride Centre of Edmonton and the Art Gallery of Alberta. Three artists discussing their artistic practices and work which is on display at the Art Gallery of Alberta. It’s happening from 7-8pm through zoom and admission is free but guests must register.

https://pridecentreofedmonton.ca/events/special-events/

Have more pride events? Let me know! Katie.Stanners@bellmedia.ca and I will add them to my list :)

For details and more information check visit the Pride Centre of Edmonton!