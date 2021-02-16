'Probably above 0 Saturday' warm weather headed to Edmonton
OBVIOUSLY IT IS NOT GOING TO BE AS NICE AS PICTURED ABOVE...
But, nicer weather is coming after what felt like a frozen arctic lockdown of cold and sadness.
CTV Edmonton's Josh Classen chatted with Ty Jordan of 104.9 Virgin Radio to breakdown the warming weather headed to the city!
"Probably above 0 by Saturday - Sunday", said Josh, "Minus 5ish around Thursday and near 0 for Friday!"
Good weather is coming FINALLY!!!
Will you be wearing shorts and a tee shirt?